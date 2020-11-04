 

Adelaide Transit Authority Selects Conduent Transportation to Pilot New Contactless Open Payment System on Trams

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 14:45  |  55   |   |   

Conduent’s contactless system will make it easier, faster, safer and more accessible for Adelaide tram users

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that it has installed a new contactless open payment system on the Adelaide tram system overseen by the South Australian Public Transport Authority (SAPTA). This six-month pilot program started on September 20th. Adelaide travelers can now use their Visa, MasterCard and NFC-enabled smart devices to pay for their fares on the 24 trams throughout the city. Adelaide is the fifth largest city in Australia, with a population of approximately 1.4 million.

Leveraging Conduent’s ATLAS system, which is already used by the Adelaide transit authority, the company has deployed its ATLAS Open Media Pay As You Go module and validators on the vehicles for onboard fare payment. During the pilot, Conduent’s new system will operate alongside the metroCARD validating system on Adelaide trams.

ATLAS Open Media modernizes a transit network’s fare collection by enabling a variety of transit ticketing payment methods, including EMV contactless cards, digital bank wallets, NFC and QR code. Given recent health concerns associated with COVID-19, contactless fare collection systems have become a beneficial tool that transportation operators can use to help maintain a safe environment for their passengers.

“Enabling contactless payment on trams is the first phase of modernizing fare collection across the Adelaide Metro network,” said Anne Alford, Executive Director, SAPTA. “By leveraging this technology, Adelaide will have easier, faster, safer and more accessible public transport. Implementation of the pilot was seamless with Adelaide Metro able to utilize its existing partnership with Conduent Transportation to employ its expertise and technology.”

This is the latest collaboration between Conduent Transportation and the South Australian Government. For more than 25 years, Conduent has delivered ticketing and fleet management systems, including terminals and on-site support.

“We’re excited to work with the South Australian Government on the modernization of their ticketing system,” said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public Transit at Conduent Transportation. “We are seeing transit networks all around the world employing technology to advance and improve their fare collection while enhancing the transit experience for the users.”

