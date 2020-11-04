 

DGAP-News Supervisory Board of Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller steps down from his mandate; Andreas Schmitz is to be appointed as his successor

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.11.2020, 14:47  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Supervisory Board of Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller steps down from his mandate; Andreas Schmitz is to be appointed as his successor

04.11.2020 / 14:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Nicholas Teller steps down on 31 December 2020

- Hans-Jörg Vetter: "I am delighted that we have been able to attract Andreas Schmitz as a well-established expert in the financial sector to our Supervisory Board."

Nicholas Teller (61), Member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, is stepping down from his position on 31 December 2020. Hans-Jörg Vetter: "Nicholas Teller has been part of Commerzbank for almost 40 years, and since May 2014 as a Member of the Supervisory Board. Even though the time we spent together on the Supervisory Board has been comparatively short, I would still like to extend my warmest thanks to him - also in the name of my predecessors - for his many years of commitment."

Teller joined Commerzbank as a trainee in 1982. After several management positions in Corporate Clients business in Germany and abroad, he was appointed as a Member of the Board of Managing Directors in 2003.

Andreas Schmitz (60), currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG and former President of the Association of German Banks (BdB), is to be appointed as his successor. Vetter: "I am delighted that we have been able to attract Andreas Schmitz as a well-established expert in the financial sector to our Supervisory Board." Andreas Schmitz is leaving the Supervisory Board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG at the end of the year.

*****

Press contact
Sascha Ullrich +49 69 136-82349


*****


About Commerzbank
Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. The Bank's two business segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services precisely tailored to their customers' needs. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is the market leader in German corporate banking. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a leading provider of capital market products. Its subsidiary mBank in Poland is an innovative digital bank. The integration of comdirect enables Commerzbank to combine the services of one of Germany's most advanced online banks with a personal advisory offering at local level. The Bank serves around 11.6 million private and small-business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2019, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of €8.6 billion with approximately 48,500 employees.

Seite 1 von 3
Commerzbank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Supervisory Board of Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller steps down from his mandate; Andreas Schmitz is to be appointed as his successor DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Supervisory Board of Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller steps down from his mandate; Andreas Schmitz is to be appointed as his successor 04.11.2020 / 14:47 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: mic AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag zum vollständigen Erwerb der Pyramid Computer GmbH zur ...
DGAP-News: mic AG richtet sich neu aus und übernimmt die Pyramid Computer GmbH, einen der weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis nach den ersten neun Monaten 2020 deutlich über ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports international growth track in the Netherlands by acquisition of three Dutch ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA continues strong disposal activity and announces final composition of management body ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger bestellt werden (deutsch)
14:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger bestellt werden
10:32 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt COMMERZBANK AG auf 'Sell'
03.11.20
Sensation beim Widerrufsjoker: BGH ermöglicht Widerruf bei Auto-Krediten
03.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt COMMERZBANK AG auf 'Neutral'
02.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax schlägt vor US-Wahl Erholungskurs ein
02.11.20
AUSBLICK/Rote Zahlen und ungewisse Aussicht: Commerzbank legt Zahlen vor
02.11.20
Commerzbank und Comdirect Bank: Verschmelzung perfekt, Standorte Quickborn und Rostock bleiben
02.11.20
Commerzbank schließt Übernahme der Online-Tochter Comdirect ab
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Commerzbank schließt Komplettübernahme der comdirect ab (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
169.045
Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
23.09.20
2
ROUNDUP: Brücke zum Überleben - Tui vor Staatseinstieg und Kapitalerhöhung?
18.06.20
3
Commerzbank Aktie ist in Bewegung – das bedeutet der Kursverlauf für Anleger und so muss heute reagi
16.06.20
2
Sondermeldung zur Commerzbank Aktie: Anleger sind in Zugzwang!
08.06.20
2
Reaktion vor Schluss-Gong? Das bedeutet die heutige Entwicklung für Commerzbank Anleger (aktuelle Me