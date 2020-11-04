Taku Gold to Acquire Three Gold Exploration Properties in Newfoundland and Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK; OTCQB: TAKUF) (the “Company” or “Taku”) is pleased to announce it has entered into three separate option agreements with Mr. Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc. (the “Optionors”) to acquire a 100% interest in three properties in Newfoundland. The properties are located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and encompass 455 sq km with road access and proximity to local communities and power lines.



The Newfoundland projects are located in an area of historic mines and operating gold mines. The recent surge in gold prices combined with New Found Gold Corp.’s recent discoveries (Keats and Lotto zones), a robust public geoscience database, and an effective and transparent regulatory regime are factors contributing to a sharp uptick in gold exploration across Newfoundland, which is now considered a top exploration jurisdiction in Canada.