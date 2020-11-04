Axis Insurance Strengthens U.S. Cyber and Technology Unit With Hiring of Three Lead Underwriters

Ms. Sales and Mr. Papesh will be responsible for underwriting profitability, portfolio management and execution of underwriting strategy for the U.S. Southeast and West Coast regions, respectively. Mr. Allen will work across all AXIS Insurance U.S. Cyber and Technology products, with a focus on distribution relationships and the execution of underwriting strategy.

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of three lead underwriters within its U.S. Cyber and Technology team. Ashley Sales , Southeast Regional Underwriting Manager, will be based in Alpharetta, Georgia; Jonah Papesh , West Coast Regional Underwriting Manager, will be based in San Francisco; and Eric Allen , Underwriting Manager, will be based in New York.

“We continue to position our U.S. cyber and technology business for strategic growth that is built around underwriting excellence and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs,” said Eric Seyfried, Head of Cyber U.S. Open Market for AXIS Insurance. “The underwriting experience and leadership of Ashley, Jonah and Eric, combined with their years of experience in the U.S. cyber market, will be instrumental in helping our brokers and clients navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape.”

Prior to AXIS, Ms. Sales was an Assistant Regional Underwriting Manager for Cyber and Technology at AIG, dedicated to the Southeast region. At AIG she previously held Senior Underwriter and Underwriter positions, working across Professional and Cyber Liability.

Mr. Papesh joins AXIS from AXA XL, where he was a Cyber and Technology Senior Underwriter. Prior, He was a Specialty E&O, Security and Privacy Underwriter at Zurich North America.

Mr. Allen joins AXIS from Chubb where he was most recently Vice President and Team Lead for Cyber and Technology Underwriting. Previously, Mr. Allen focused on Cyber, Technology and Errors and Omissions as an Underwriting Specialist at Liberty International Underwriters.

AXIS Insurance also announced today the addition of three Senior Underwriters to its U.S. Cyber and Technology team. Nina Pappas, Matthew Jeske and Melissa Steinmetz have joined AXIS as Senior Underwriters. Ms. Pappas and Mr. Jeske will be based in Chicago, and Ms. Steinmetz will be based in Los Angeles.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

