 

Axis Insurance Strengthens U.S. Cyber and Technology Unit With Hiring of Three Lead Underwriters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 15:00  |  54   |   |   

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of three lead underwriters within its U.S. Cyber and Technology team. Ashley Sales, Southeast Regional Underwriting Manager, will be based in Alpharetta, Georgia; Jonah Papesh, West Coast Regional Underwriting Manager, will be based in San Francisco; and Eric Allen, Underwriting Manager, will be based in New York.

Ms. Sales and Mr. Papesh will be responsible for underwriting profitability, portfolio management and execution of underwriting strategy for the U.S. Southeast and West Coast regions, respectively. Mr. Allen will work across all AXIS Insurance U.S. Cyber and Technology products, with a focus on distribution relationships and the execution of underwriting strategy.

“We continue to position our U.S. cyber and technology business for strategic growth that is built around underwriting excellence and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs,” said Eric Seyfried, Head of Cyber U.S. Open Market for AXIS Insurance. “The underwriting experience and leadership of Ashley, Jonah and Eric, combined with their years of experience in the U.S. cyber market, will be instrumental in helping our brokers and clients navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape.”

Prior to AXIS, Ms. Sales was an Assistant Regional Underwriting Manager for Cyber and Technology at AIG, dedicated to the Southeast region. At AIG she previously held Senior Underwriter and Underwriter positions, working across Professional and Cyber Liability.

Mr. Papesh joins AXIS from AXA XL, where he was a Cyber and Technology Senior Underwriter. Prior, He was a Specialty E&O, Security and Privacy Underwriter at Zurich North America.

Mr. Allen joins AXIS from Chubb where he was most recently Vice President and Team Lead for Cyber and Technology Underwriting. Previously, Mr. Allen focused on Cyber, Technology and Errors and Omissions as an Underwriting Specialist at Liberty International Underwriters.

AXIS Insurance also announced today the addition of three Senior Underwriters to its U.S. Cyber and Technology team. Nina Pappas, Matthew Jeske and Melissa Steinmetz have joined AXIS as Senior Underwriters. Ms. Pappas and Mr. Jeske will be based in Chicago, and Ms. Steinmetz will be based in Los Angeles.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Axis Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axis Insurance Strengthens U.S. Cyber and Technology Unit With Hiring of Three Lead Underwriters AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of three lead underwriters within its U.S. Cyber and Technology team. Ashley Sales, Southeast Regional …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
AXIS Insurance Adds Three Underwriters to U.S. Renewable Energy Team
28.10.20
Axis Capital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
20.10.20
AXIS Insurance and Kennedys Law Launch New Marine Cyber Insurance Product
15.10.20
AXIS Re Bolsters North American Casualty Team with Two Underwriting Hires
13.10.20
AXIS Capital Comments on Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07.10.20
AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2020