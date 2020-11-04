 

MAPFRE Deploys Guidewire for Personal Lines Business Innovation and Growth; Commercial Lines Transformation Through Guidewire Cloud Now Underway

MAPFRE USA and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), have successfully deployed a series of Guidewire products to advance MAPFRE’s digital transformation and accelerate product launches.

As part of the transformation, MAPFRE deployed InsuranceSuite, Client Data Management and Rating Management as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing and rating management. The company also installed EnterpriseEngage to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its policyholders, agents, customer service representatives and vendors. Additionally, DataHub and InfoCenter were deployed as enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems.

“When we began the journey to transform our business as a digital leader, we selected Guidewire for its modern platform that offers a lot of capabilities,” said John Kelly, Executive Vice President, Northeast Technical, MAPFRE. “The Guidewire platform helps us better compete with reduced time-to-market for new products, simplified underwriting workflow, more flexible billing and payment, and an overall enhanced digital experience for agents and customers.”

MAPFRE is currently implementing PolicyCenter, Rating Management and EnterpriseEngage in Guidewire Cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to transform its commercial auto and garage lines of business. Guidewire Cloud combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver the Guidewire platform as a cloud service.

“We congratulate MAPFRE on this significant milestone in its evolution,” said Mike Polelle, Chief Delivery Officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud the company’s commitment to providing high quality products and valuable services, as well as exceptional customer experiences, and look forward to working with MAPFRE to deliver the cloud foundation for its future.”

About MAPFRE Insurance

MAPFRE Insurance, rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, serves policyholders in 14 states across the United States. It is the 21st largest property and casualty insurer and private passenger auto insurer in the United States. MAPFRE Insurance is part of MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence.

MAPFRE Insurance is a brand and service mark of MAPFRE USA Corp.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

