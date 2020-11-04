 

DGAP-News GK Software SE: Global Microsoft Partner GK Software announces the availability of its leading Enterprise Retail Solution on Microsoft Azure, opening new doors to Retailers

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Alliance
GK Software SE: Global Microsoft Partner GK Software announces the availability of its leading Enterprise Retail Solution on Microsoft Azure, opening new doors to Retailers

GK's expertise in retail, combined with Microsoft Azure, will provide added value to retailers and enable them to run their retail applications more efficiently.

The leading* cloud4retail platform of GK Software is now available globally on Microsoft Azure. This enables retail companies to use one of the leading enterprise omni-channel solutions with even more flexibility and additional potential in many areas by using the services and infrastructure of Azure. GK Software also announced that it has reached Microsoft Co-sell ready status.

cloud4retail is GK Software's flexible, open, commerce platform providing various services for the operation of integrated unified commerce environments. Furthermore, the platform is enriched by innovative services such as AI-based dynamic pricing, personalization and fraud detection as well as mobile customer apps or fiscalization solutions. The cloud4retail platform is optimized for use with Azure and uses its diverse storage, server and scaling capabilities, which offer significant advantages over conventional on-premises installations. Whilst retaining its comprehensive extension and customization options of the various cloud4retail services, e.g. configuration, enhancement, customization, flow design and AppEnablement.

With cloud4retail running on Azure, retailers now have another choice of various deployment models and can easily scale up their operations as required.

Michael Scheibner, Chief Strategy Officer of GK Software, says: "We expect significant effects for our customers in the area of total costs as well as in terms of scalability, security and flexibility. With our cloud4retail platform we can utilize our services according to customer requirements and support retailers in the transition of their IT landscape into Microsoft Azure. The global availability of Azure is an excellent basis for a globally operating solution provider like GK Software to be able to use its leading retail platform. "

