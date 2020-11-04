 

Indigo Submarine Cable Makes Waves with Ciena

The shift to more remote work, school and life in general requires reliable, low latency, and high-performance connectivity. In response to this growing trend, SUB.CO and its Australian entity APX Partners are teaming up with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to upgrade its Indigo submarine cable, which connects Perth and Sydney, Australia and Singapore.

Key Facts:

  • SUB.CO and APX Partners’ Indigo submarine cable network spans approximately 9,000 kilometers, has two fiber pairs, and features new spectrum-sharing technology that allows consortium members to independently upgrade their networks and increase capacity, as needed and on-demand.
  • This capacity upgrade meets the critical need for better, more reliable connectivity for consumers and businesses across Southeast Asia, one of the fastest growing economic regions in the world.
  • Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme on the 6500 platform, will deliver 500 Gbps single-wavelength channels speeds across the submarine cable network, providing lower latency, greater scale and increased economic efficiencies.
  • To achieve full control of its network without the obligation of managing and maintaining the application infrastructure, SUB.CO and APX Partners will leverage Ciena’s Hosted Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software via Ciena Services. The deployment of the Hosted MCP Software-as-a-Service is a first in the Asia Pacific region. Ciena Services will also be used for site engineering, installation, testing and end-to-end project management.

Executive Quotes:

  • “Looking to where the industry is heading SUB.CO is focused on building and operating hyperscale and software defined submarine cable capacity by fusing dedicated spectrum/fiber infrastructure ownership economics with optical platforms that will allow us to maximize spectral efficiency, yet be flexible in configuration for all our different customer demands. Deploying both Ciena’s latest coherent optical solution over a shared spectrum cable and its hosted network management software in the Southeast Asia region is a key piece of our long-term strategy.”
          - Bevan Slattery, CEO, SUB.CO and APX Partners
  • “We are working with SUB.CO and APX Partners to execute their long-term vision of delivering a global submarine network that is reliable, high-performing, and has the ability to support future traffic needs all enabled by our GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, and underpinned by our WaveLogic 5 coherent modem.”
