 

Herbalife Nutrition Announces the Formation of an ESG Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) announced the formation of an ESG committee (environmental, social and governance) of the Board of Directors. This decision was made given the importance of leading in the areas of sustainable, socially responsible and ethical practices.

Over the past 40 years, Herbalife Nutrition has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and by creating a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier more active lifestyle. The integration of ESG related topics, that focus on building thriving communities and promoting shared well-being, aligns with the Company’s overall mission.

“The formation of this new committee underscores and reaffirms Herbalife Nutrition’s commitment to continuing to improve communities around the world as a leading global corporate citizen,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

The Committee will be chaired by Herbalife Nutrition board member, Michael Montelongo.

“I am excited about working with the management team as the Company continues to lead in this critical area,” said Michael Montelongo, Member of Herbalife Nutrition’s Board of Directors. “We understand the great responsibility that comes with being a leader, and this new committee will provide important oversight on the company’s overall strategy and management of ESG matters.”

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

