PPG appoints Marvin Mendoza as global head of diversity, equity and inclusion

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Marvin Mendoza as global head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), effective Nov. 9, 2020. In this newly-developed role, Mendoza will be responsible for designing, leading and executing PPG’s global DE&I vision and strategy, and leveraging data-driven insights to accelerate the company’s DE&I agenda. Mendoza will report to Kevin Walling , PPG chief human resources officer.

“We have a responsibility as individuals and as an organization to ensure our workforce is inclusive of all backgrounds and reflects the communities in which we live and work,” said Walling. “At PPG, we know that a diverse workforce, representing wide-ranging nationalities, cultures, languages, religions, ethnicities, and professional and educational experiences, allows us to meet challenges quickly, creatively and effectively.”

Most recently, Mendoza served as diversity & inclusion (D&I) chief operating officer for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he drove the development and execution of a firm-wide D&I vision, strategy and roadmap. In this role, Mendoza collaborated with the firm’s executive team to integrate D&I into business practices and processes. He also partnered with the human capital team to embed D&I across the talent lifecycle, enhancing the culture of belonging for all employees. Mendoza coached executives, employees, and clients on D&I, led the evolution of the firm’s D&I data and analytics approaches, and was at the helm of evolving the firm’s D&I strategy in response to the impacts of COVID-19 and racial injustice.

Prior to this position, Mendoza served in a variety of leadership roles that operated at the intersection of the workforce, business, and society. He served as the chief of staff for PwC’s “Workforce of the Future” practice, leading the launch and scaling of a $300 million business focused on helping clients address demographic and technological shifts disrupting workforces. While in this role, Marvin led PwC’s D&I consulting practice, helping clients across all industries and sectors reimagine and execute their D&I strategies. He has also served as the lead for PwC’s Purpose Activation consulting practice, as a program leader during large-scale global transformations, and as an international human resource policy and process consultant.

Mendoza holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration from The College of New Jersey, Ewing, New Jersey.

To learn more about PPG’s commitment to DE&I, click here.

