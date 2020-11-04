 

Genesis Energy, L.P. Exits Non-Core Legacy CO2 Pipeline Business and Accelerates Its Repayment of Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it has executed agreements with a subsidiary of Denbury Inc. (“Denbury”) to sell 100% of the Free State CO2 pipeline and to accelerate remaining payments owed under the NEJD financing lease. During the 4th quarter Genesis received proceeds of $22.5 million for the Free State CO2 pipeline and is scheduled to receive an additional $70 million in cash, to be paid over four equal quarterly installments of $17.5 million, starting in the first quarter of 2021 for the remaining amounts owed under the NEJD financing lease.

As previously disclosed, we received approximately $41 million in cash from Denbury which will be included in segment margin and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA in the third quarter. When combined with the transactions announced today, we will receive a total of approximately $134 million in cash from Denbury, all of which will be used to reduce the outstanding indebtedness of the partnership.

Grant Sims, CEO of Genesis Energy, said, “This transaction will allow Genesis to exit our non-core CO2 pipeline business that would have otherwise materially ended in 2026. We will use all proceeds to pay down amounts outstanding under our senior secured credit facility or opportunistically repurchase certain unsecured notes in the open market. All of the proceeds from these transactions will be recognized as Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA under our senior secured credit facility and will provide us additional cushion under our covenants as we effectively manage through the near-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions experienced from one of the most active hurricane seasons on record.”

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

This operations and commercial update includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. Although we believe that our expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our goals will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this operations and commercial update that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to future financial and operating results, the impact of Hurricane Laura and the associated timing and costs, the COVID-19 pandemic, and our strategy and plans, are forward-looking statements, and historical performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Those forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside our control, that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for products, the outbreak or continued spread of disease, and other uncertainties that are described more fully in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Genesis Energy Lp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genesis Energy, L.P. Exits Non-Core Legacy CO2 Pipeline Business and Accelerates Its Repayment of Debt Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it has executed agreements with a subsidiary of Denbury Inc. (“Denbury”) to sell 100% of the Free State CO2 pipeline and to accelerate remaining payments owed under the NEJD financing lease. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter Results and Conference Call
07.10.20
Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution