FAT Brands to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5 PM ET. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921. The passcode is 13712929. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca D. Hershinger, Chief Financial Officer.