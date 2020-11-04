 

Temas Resources Welcomes Red Lake Mining Veteran and Financier as President and CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

Temas Resources Corp. (“The Company”, “Temas Resources”, CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF), a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of mineral independence within stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions, is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Dehn to the position of President and CEO.

Mr. Michael Dehn brings an extensive track record working with some of the biggest names in mining, including executive leadership at numerous publicly traded companies and work on several projects that later went on to be acquired. Mr. Dehn’s experience spans early grassroots stages to advanced mineral exploration and production, including his well-known expertise in the Red Lake Greenstone Belt. Mr. Dehn began his career as one of the most notable geologists at Goldcorp Inc. (acquired by Newmont Corporation for $10 billion), just prior to the Red Lake High Grade Zone Discovery, working as part of exploration teams instrumental in delivering multiple producing mines. Working with Goldcorp for 10 years, managing off mine site exploration with a team of up to 75 employees and consultants, and annual budgets often in excess of CAN$20 million, Mr. Dehn and his team initiated the deep drilling at the Cochenour Mine in Red Lake District which is now in production (later sold to Evolution Mining Limited alongside Red Lake and Cambell mines and processing facilities for $375 million in cash, with up to an additional $100 million if new deposits are discovered).

During his tenure at Goldcorp, Mr. Dehn was also active in the exploration at Saskatchewan Minerals (later acquired, now Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc., one of the world's leading producers of natural high-quality sodium sulphate) and at Havelock Lime (also acquired, now part of Graymont Ltd., North America’s second largest supplier of lime and lime-based products). Mr. Dehn filled similar roles consulting at Caledonia Mining Corporation when the company was active in diamonds in the North West Territories, and operating gold mines in South Africa, while developing a gold mine in Scotland. Mr. Dehn has since gone on to fill key management roles at numerous publicly traded companies with listings across multiple exchanges including the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) owned by TMX Group Limited, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse AG), and Berlin Stock Exchange (Börse Berlin AG).

Seite 1 von 5
Temas Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Temas Resources Welcomes Red Lake Mining Veteran and Financier as President and CEO Temas Resources Corp. (“The Company”, “Temas Resources”, CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF), a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of mineral independence within stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions, is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Dehn to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Temas Resources Confirms Experienced Resource Executive to Join Board of Directors