Temas Resources Welcomes Red Lake Mining Veteran and Financier as President and CEO

Temas Resources Corp. (“The Company”, “Temas Resources”, CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF), a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of mineral independence within stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions, is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Dehn to the position of President and CEO.

Mr. Michael Dehn brings an extensive track record working with some of the biggest names in mining, including executive leadership at numerous publicly traded companies and work on several projects that later went on to be acquired. Mr. Dehn’s experience spans early grassroots stages to advanced mineral exploration and production, including his well-known expertise in the Red Lake Greenstone Belt. Mr. Dehn began his career as one of the most notable geologists at Goldcorp Inc. (acquired by Newmont Corporation for $10 billion), just prior to the Red Lake High Grade Zone Discovery, working as part of exploration teams instrumental in delivering multiple producing mines. Working with Goldcorp for 10 years, managing off mine site exploration with a team of up to 75 employees and consultants, and annual budgets often in excess of CAN$20 million, Mr. Dehn and his team initiated the deep drilling at the Cochenour Mine in Red Lake District which is now in production (later sold to Evolution Mining Limited alongside Red Lake and Cambell mines and processing facilities for $375 million in cash, with up to an additional $100 million if new deposits are discovered).

During his tenure at Goldcorp, Mr. Dehn was also active in the exploration at Saskatchewan Minerals (later acquired, now Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc., one of the world's leading producers of natural high-quality sodium sulphate) and at Havelock Lime (also acquired, now part of Graymont Ltd., North America’s second largest supplier of lime and lime-based products). Mr. Dehn filled similar roles consulting at Caledonia Mining Corporation when the company was active in diamonds in the North West Territories, and operating gold mines in South Africa, while developing a gold mine in Scotland. Mr. Dehn has since gone on to fill key management roles at numerous publicly traded companies with listings across multiple exchanges including the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) owned by TMX Group Limited, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse AG), and Berlin Stock Exchange (Börse Berlin AG).