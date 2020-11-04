 

Sophos Uncovers Attackers Targeting Non-Governmental Organizations in Myanmar With New ‘KilllSomeOne’ Backdoor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Operators Used Four Different DLL Side-Loading Scenarios To Install And Execute New Malware After Removing A Resident PlugX Backdoor

Targets and Tools Suggest Adversaries are a Chinese APT Group

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, has uncovered attackers using DLL side-loading to execute malicious code and install backdoors in the networks of targeted organizations. A report published today, “A New APT uses DLL Side-loads to Killl Someone,” outlines the discovery of four different DLL side-loading scenarios, which all share the same program database path and some of which carry a file named “KilllSomeOne.” The targeting of these attacks—against non-governmental organizations and other organizations in Myanmar—and other characteristics of the malware suggest that the attackers involved may be a Chinese APT group.

The attackers have implemented a spin on the side-loading methods often associated with Chinese threat actors and used in the well known PlugX backdoor. Two of the scenarios deliver a payload carrying a simple shell, while the other two carry a more complex set of malware that can install and execute the payload and collect data on the target. Combinations from both sets were used in the same attacks.

The malware also looks for a running process name starting with AAM, probably because earlier PlugX side-loading scenarios used the file name “AAM Updates.exe.” If the malware finds this file, it kills and deletes it. This suggests the KilllSomeOne backdoor was designed to remove earlier PlugX infections, either because the original attackers wanted to push out new code or because the attacks were implemented by a different group leveraging existing infrastructure.

The KilllSomeOne malware code includes several strings of plain text. The samples Sophos analyzed were written in poor English and with clear political messages. According to Sophos, it is unusual to find these types of political messages in what appears to be a nation-state threat, and it could mean less professional cybercriminals are involved or the attackers inserted the messages to misdirect security researchers.

“This is an intriguing new discovery and a good reminder that the operators behind advanced targeted attacks rarely are a homogeneous pool or even see themselves as a single entity. Individual contributors come with very different skill sets and capabilities. Some of them are highly adept, while others are little more than your average cybercriminal,” said Gabor Szappanos, threat research director, Sophos. “The group responsible for the ‘KilllSomeOne’ attacks doesn’t fall clearly at either end of the spectrum. For instance, the perpetrators opted for fairly simple implementations in coding—especially in encrypting the payload—and the messages hidden in their samples are what you’d expect from script kiddies. On the other hand, the targeting and deployment is that of a serious APT group. It’s not clear from our analysis whether this group will eventually return to more traditional implants like PlugX or keep going with its own code.”

Seite 1 von 2
Sophos Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sophos Uncovers Attackers Targeting Non-Governmental Organizations in Myanmar With New ‘KilllSomeOne’ Backdoor Operators Used Four Different DLL Side-Loading Scenarios To Install And Execute New Malware After Removing A Resident PlugX Backdoor Targets and Tools Suggest Adversaries are a Chinese APT Group OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Sophos Launches Rapid Response Service to Identify and Neutralize Active Cybersecurity Attacks
21.10.20
LockBit Used Automated Tools to Sleuth Out Specific Tax and Point-of-Sale Software on Breached Networks to Determine Ransomware Targets, Sophos Research Reveals
20.10.20
Sophos’ MSP Connect Growth Accelerates
14.10.20
Organizations are Never the Same After Being Hit by Ransomware, According to Sophos Global Survey