TOUGHBUILT Q3 2020 AMAZON GROSS SALES REACHED $2,070,000

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “The last 9-months have been challenging but extremely rewarding for ToughBuilt and our partners. Not only have we increased sales, we continue to penetrate new geographical markets and support our customers with timely delivery of products. Our launch last year through our Amazon storefront has been a successful business plan that we believe is strategic in many facets, including but not limited to global market exposure for our products.

Lake Forest , Calif, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) today announced gross sales through its U.S. & Canadian Amazon storefronts for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $2,070,000. In addition, gross sales for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020 through its U.S. & Canadian Amazon storefronts were $4,500,000.

We maintain a consistent flow of sales from the commercial and private sectors which we believe will be balanced as we continue to utilize the marketing and far-reaching capabilities of Amazon.com.”

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching our product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .