 

ORBCOMM's Smart Grid Monitoring Solution Receives 2020 IoT Innovator Award From Compass Intelligence

Recognized in “IoT for Good” category for helping utility companies affordably and reliably extend their communications network to improve electricity distribution and prevent outages

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Smart Grid monitoring solution has received a 2020 IoT Innovator Award from Compass Intelligence, a boutique market research and advisory firm providing market intelligence and consulting services to companies around the globe. ORBCOMM was recognized in the “IoT for Good” category, which includes innovative solutions that address global sustainability, energy and utilities conservation, environmental protection, emissions reduction, and other solutions that impact the globe, the planet and precious resources.

ORBCOMM’s Smart Grid solution monitors and controls utilities equipment and infrastructure, such as reclosers, fault indicators, voltage regulators and capacitor banks, around the clock, enabling electricity distribution companies to remotely manage operations. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s ubiquitous, two-way satellite connectivity as a primary or backup communications system, customers can improve the reliability and availability of near-real-time field data, especially in areas where cellular coverage is limited, unstable or non-existent, such as in the event of a natural disaster. If there is an issue, ORBCOMM’s system alerts the control center, helping customers quickly identify faults in electricity distribution networks, isolate specific sections of the network or trip a recloser to minimize the impact of unplanned outages. Customers can also ping the device to get information such as voltage, power factor, current and more, to ensure efficient and continuous distribution of electricity.

CERFOX, a Brazilian energy company, recently used ORBCOMM’s Smart Grid solution to ensure continuous energy provision when a powerful cyclone hit the southern states of Brazil in June 2020. Now considered the biggest wind disaster in the country’s recent history, the extreme weather caused the region’s electrical grid to collapse, and some areas went for days without power. CERFOX relied on ORBCOMM’s continuous satellite connectivity and powerful IoT technology to ensure remote communications were still available despite damage from pole breaks, conductor ruptures and falling trees and never experienced instability in their recloser system. Throughout the storm, ORBCOMM’s satellite terminals, which were strategically installed in remote areas with no signal availability or regions with a large concentration of consumers, continued to operate effectively and were crucial in helping CERFOX quickly identify failures in the electrical grid, maneuver service teams and restore the electrical network.

