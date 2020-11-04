 

eXp World Holdings to Host Industry’s Largest Real Estate Event, EXPCON, On Virbela’s Virtual Business World Technology Platform

Over 10,000 Agents, Staff and Guests From Around World Expected to Attend Week-long Event; Company to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results in Virtual Fireside Chat

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and Virbela, will hold its 11th annual EXPCON event virtually on Nov. 9 – 13, 2020. Over 10,000 agents, brokers, staff and guests are expected to gather in eXp World, the company’s virtual world platform powered by Virbela.

“From the inception of eXp Realty we have operated the entire company to be the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet. We created the first cloud-based brokerage model that directly benefits our agents through a generous revenue share program and an equity plan. With eXp’s immersive technologies like Virbela, we continue to invest in capabilities to support use cases that the competition cannot yet touch. As a result, we are excited to showcase what the Virbela teams built to support one of the largest conferences in the real estate industry, EXPCON,” said eXp World Holdings CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford.

Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Will Appear Monday via Avatar and Live Streaming Video

Entrepreneur, author and technology leader Robert Herjavec, the longtime and much-loved Shark on ABC's Emmy Award-winning show “Shark Tank,” will appear with eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing for a fireside chat on Monday, Nov. 9, at 1:00 p.m. PST in eXp World. Herjavec will be live-streamed and will answer audience questions during the Q&A portion of the 45-minute talk.

Daily Keynotes, 50+ Breakouts, Expo, Trivia, Awards and More

eXp’s leadership team will kick off the event with a general session on Monday, Nov. 9, recapping highlights from the year as well as sharing information about the company’s outlook. Throughout the week, eXp’s agents, brokers and staff will take part in networking and attend popular workshops led by top-producing agents. Additionally, there will be acclaimed speakers giving keynotes each day, year-end awards will be presented, and a three-day EXPO is planned in the EXPCON Expo Hall. For more details, see the EXPCON agenda.

