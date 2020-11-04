Agility Health Announces Resignation of Directors and CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Health, Inc. (TSXV: AHI) (the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Kenneth Howling has resigned as a Director of the Company and that Mr. Wayne Cockburn has resigned as a Director and as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



