Agility Health Announces Resignation of Directors and CEO
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.11.2020, 15:02 | 37 | 0 |
Agility Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Health, Inc. (TSXV: AHI) (the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Kenneth Howling has resigned as a Director of the
Company and that Mr. Wayne Cockburn has resigned as a Director and as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Mr. Robert Herr
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Health, Inc. (TSXV: AHI) (the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Kenneth Howling has resigned as a Director of the
Company and that Mr. Wayne Cockburn has resigned as a Director and as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Mr. Robert Herr
Chairman of the Board
(616) 450-8748
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0