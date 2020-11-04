 

Mondelēz International Supports Global Harmonization on Plastics Recycling, Calls for Collaborative Action on Flexible Films

  • Company committed to strengthening packaging recycling initiatives and efforts
  • Contributing to developing extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs
  • Supportive of call for harmonized approach on plastics recycling
  • On track to achieve 2025 goal for 100% of all packaging designed to be recycled; ~94% of all packaging is already designed to be recycled.

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced its support for global efforts designed to increase recycling rates for plastic waste, including flexible films, and called for greater collaboration across the industry to develop and implement effective Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs to help realize a more circular economy. Similarly, the company is a signatory of the Business Call for a UN Treaty on plastic pollution, which calls on governments to adopt a more harmonized approach to policymaking, to increase infrastructure investments and to coordinate infrastructure development to address plastic waste.

“We need concerted and collaborative action to advance recycling systems that cater to flexible films, so that more of the light-weight, multi-layer plastics that are used in the confectionery and snacking industries can be economically and practically collected, reprocessed, and ultimately reused, instead of ending up in the environment,” said Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President of Research, Development & Quality for Mondelēz International. “Plastic films help keep food safe and decrease food waste, but we need to significantly improve their recycle rates. Alongside the significant financial contributions that we will make through voluntary and mandatory programs, we are advancing public and private partnerships and recycling programs to build better infrastructure so that these materials are not only designed to be recycled, but actually get recycled,” he added.

Mondelēz International is already supporting initiatives in markets that promote the circular economy and closed-loop recycling systems, when those programs take account of flexible films. With engagements in approximately 15 locations, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the UK, Brazil, Colombia, India, the US and Australia, Mondelēz International’s EPR contributions cover markets that account for around 40% of its global revenue base.

