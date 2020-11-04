 

American Pacific Mining Announces Earn-In Agreement with respect to Gooseberry Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Pacific Mining (US) Inc., it has entered into an earn-in and option to form joint venture agreement (the “Earn-In Agreement”) with GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp. (the “Optionee”), a private British Columbia Company, with respect to its Gooseberry Gold Project.

Eric Saderholm, President of APM commented: “Nevada is the top investor-friendly jurisdiction for mining, and I look forward to working alongside GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corps team as we move this gold discovery ahead.”

Key Points of the Agreement

  • The Optionee can earn a 51% interest in the Gooseberry Gold Project by making a cash payment to the Company in the aggregate amount of $50,000, making two million share payments to APM, and funding exploration expenditures of $1.50 million towards the Gooseberry Gold Project over the next two years (Phase 1).
  • Subject to the Optionee’s completion of Phase 1, the Optionee will have four years from the date of the Earn-In Agreement (the “Option Period”) to exercise an option to earn an additional 14% interest by making an additional one million share payment to the Company and funding further exploration expenditures of $3 million towards the Gooseberry Gold Project (Phase 2).
  • Subject to the Optionee’s completion of Phase 2, the Optionee may exercise an option to earn a final 15% (for a total interest of 80%) by completing a positive feasibility study on the Gooseberry Gold Project before the end of the Option Period (Phase 3).
  • The Optionee will make the $50,000 non-refundable cash payment (as part of its cash payment under Phase 1) to APM within the first four months of the Option Period.
  • The Optionee will also pay all claim fees.
  • The Optionee will be the operator of the Gooseberry Gold Project and, upon earning-in an interest, a joint venture management committee will be formed.

About GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp.

The Optionee, GRAC is an organization that specializes in mineral and gold projects around the world. The Company utilizes prudent capital allocation to target emerging industries in the metals and mining industry globally.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metals opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company’s flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project, under option to GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp. and the Tuscarora Gold Project, under option to Soldera Mining, are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Pacific Mining Announces Earn-In Agreement with respect to Gooseberry Gold Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Pacific Mining …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...