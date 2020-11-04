American Pacific Mining Announces Earn-In Agreement with respect to Gooseberry Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Pacific Mining (US) Inc., it has entered into an earn-in and option to form joint venture agreement (the “Earn-In Agreement”) with GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp. (the “Optionee”), a private British Columbia Company, with respect to its Gooseberry Gold Project.



Eric Saderholm, President of APM commented: “Nevada is the top investor-friendly jurisdiction for mining, and I look forward to working alongside GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corps team as we move this gold discovery ahead.”