 

Rocky Mountain High Brands Explains Its “Path Forward” Describes Game-Changing Developments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Chairman Charles Smith, and CEO David Seeberger issued a letter today to all shareholders and to those who are interested in the fortunes of the Company. Discussion of the Company’s “Path Forward” is available at https://hempd.com/news/.

“We are the new management at Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCPK: RMHB). We know many of you have voiced serious concern that we are not corresponding regularly with our stakeholders. As of today, that ends,” Management said.

The letter describes formation of Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc. and how the Company’s modern production machines and expertise places it in the forefront of beverage, hand sanitizer and energy shot co-packaging. It describes how RMHB converted its 30-head custom Automatic Pressure Overflow filler to deliver much-needed hand sanitizers.

The letter explains how the Company’s commitment to CBD Life has never wavered. It explains strategies regarding its beverage products, the Eagle Spirit Land & Water Company, a wholly owned subsidiary, and Wellness for Life, Inc., also a wholly owned subsidiary.

The letter details significant challenges the Company has overcome and continues to overcome, including COVID-19, unopened aluminum cans leaking and why it has discontinued some products and is studying a path forward with others.

The “Path Forward” letter concludes by saying: “We have created disruptive products that will set our Company apart from other companies. Even with today’s market pressures, we are confident that with the right focus, continued innovation, and a commitment to excellence, we will successfully meet those challenges that we face now and in the future.”

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: RMHB) is a consumer goods company that specializes in health conscious hemp-infused beverages and a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling, and healthy lives.

For product information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Paul Knopick
E & E Communications
Pknopick@eandecommunications.com
940.262.3584




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocky Mountain High Brands Explains Its “Path Forward” Describes Game-Changing Developments PLANO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Chairman Charles Smith, and CEO David Seeberger issued a letter today to all shareholders and to those who are interested in the fortunes of the Company. Discussion of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...