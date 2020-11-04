 

New Avid Mobile Apps for MediaCentral Empower Production Teams to Deliver Breaking News From Anywhere

MediaCentral | Collaborate and MediaCentral | Reporter apps and new NRCS integration accelerate end-to-end workflows for news, sports and post production teams

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced its comprehensive media workflow platform, MediaCentral, accelerates end-to-end workflows for TV news, sports and post production teams with the introduction of mobile apps and support for third-party newsroom computer systems (NRCS) that drive increased collaboration and openness. Whether working in the studio or in the field, production teams and mobile journalists can quickly develop breaking news stories from mobile devices and easily distribute them across multiple broadcast and digital platforms.

MediaCentral is a platform for multiple users in different locations to collaborate in the creation of news content while enhancing the visibility of workflows across locations and departments. With the new MediaCentral | Collaborate app, users can align resources around stories, assign the right people to cover different events and angles and monitor progress. MediaCentral can then be used to manage the distribution of stories to broadcast and digital media outlets. In addition, the Collaborate mobile app keeps everyone on the team informed and connected wherever they are, giving supervisors real-time visibility into assignments and streamlining the remote story creation workflow.

Avid also has introduced the MediaCentral | Reporter mobile app that enables journalists to create, manage and deliver finished stories from any location to the newsroom with just a mobile device and Internet connection. Journalists also can use MediaCentral | Reporter to capture video, edit multitrack sequences, add graphics and effects, and send their stories to MediaCentral from their mobile device.

Avid continues to foster openness in MediaCentral by integrating production tools from leading vendors in the industry. MediaCentral now provides direct integration with ENPS and Octopus newsroom computer systems. This integration gives users an HTML5 MOS plugin that provides visual access to the MediaCentral platform to create placeholders, browse, search and preview content, as well as trim and edit media from within their NRCS client application.

