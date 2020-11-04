Basler AG: Basler AG announces change in the management

Ahrensburg, November 4, 2020 - Today, the supervisory board of Basler AG has made a change in the management board.

The management board contract of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) John Jennings will regularly expire at the end of the year. Mr. Jennings asked the supervisory board not to renew his contract. The supervisory board complied with this request. After his leaving the management board, Mr. Jennings will continue to work for the company as managing director of the Americas activities. The supervisory board appointed Mr. Alexander Temme as the successor to Mr. Jennings.

Mr. John Jennings has been working as Chief Commercial Officer for Basler AG for more than 15 years. With his long-term experience and great personal commitment, he successfully managed the sales and market communication function, as well as the foreign subsidiaries and, together with the entire management board, continuously developed the company strategy. In addition to his management board role, he manages the Americas activities of Basler AG as managing director of the US subsidiary. This double role led to continuously extensive travel activity which Mr. Jennings wishes to reduce in the future. Since Mr. Jennings wants to actively continue to contribute to the development of the Basler Group and the management board also would like to continue the successful collaboration it has been agreed that Mr. Jennings remains active for the company after termination of his management board contract fully concentrating on the expansion of the Americas business.

Mr. Alexander Temme (50) will take the position as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) starting on January 1, 2021. Mr. Temme will then manage the company together with the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dietmar Ley, and the management board members Hardy Mehl (CFO / COO) and Arndt Bake (CMO). Since joining Basler AG in 2002, Mr. Alexander Temme held several senior sales positions and since 2010 he is responsible for managing the global sales.