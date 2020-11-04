 

Blink Expands Employee Base 30% to Support Growth In Demand for EV Charging Infrastructure

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has strategically expanded its employee base to support the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Company has hired 25 people since March, with 19 being newly created positions.

“With the forecasted exponential growth in EV adoption, we anticipate significantly increased demand for EV charging infrastructure in the coming months and years. To ensure that we are positioned to fully capitalize on the opportunities we’re seeing now, as well as those farther out, Blink is strategically adding talented employees across our organization. In addition to new hires in operations and technology, we are expanding our sales team to drive network growth and support key partners such as Cushman Wakefield and Envoy Technologies,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

The new positions are located at the Company’s corporate headquarters in Miami Beach, its operations facility in Phoenix, sales and technology positions in California, and several sales positions across the country.

“According to Grandview Research, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, valued at more than $11.74 billion (2019), is expected to grow by 32.0% from 2020 to 2027. We are fortunate that despite the economic challenges presented by Covid-related shutdowns during the past several months, we have been able to invest in the human resources to be a part of this global growth,” Mr. Farkas added

The Company currently has an additional six open positions posted on their website at their Miami, Phoenix, and various remote locations. For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/corporate/careers/.

# # #

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Disclaimer

