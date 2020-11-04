New York, New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniels Corporate Advisory Company (OTC: "DCAC" ) is pleased to announce it is under contract to a major mid-market venture firm for the management of a capital event that may contribute significantly to the growth of its Payless Truckers, Inc. subsidiary. The collective efforts of our management, the venture firm and two non-affiliates should improve dynamics of liquidity in our stock and working capital levels. By calendar yearend a Reg A Offering with raise estimates of between $3 - $5 Million in common stock should be cleared by the SEC with initial equity committed to truck acquisitions by mid- January 2021.

Through Institutions, Daniels is projecting greater truck capacity by leveraging the equity raise through the use of a Term Loan facility. This facility, expect to close in the next several weeks, is to be provided by another highly regarded financial institution in the initial amount of $850,000 with potential to $1,500,000 in the short term. This first phase of leveraged growth is without the use of dilutive convertible financing. It has the potential to start adding 40 additional heavy rental cabs to our fleet by January 2021. Over the next six to eight months gross rental income from institutional leverage is projected at $130,000 per month. Subsequent financing options have been discussed and possible to $5 Million.