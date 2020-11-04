 

ReelTime Confirms Move to NASDAQ Listing Plans - New Symbol Approved by NASDAQ Expected to be Announced Next Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 15:10  |  47   |   |   

Seattle, WA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) confirmed that it plans to move to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The Company has completed all requirements to reserve a new symbol that has been approved by NASDAQ and expects to announce the new NASDAQ ticker symbol that it will begin trading under once the process has been completed next week. 

ReelTime will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC:RLTR) throughout the process and up until the move to the NASDAQ Capital Market becomes effective. 

The NASDAQ Capital Market provides companies the required capital in order to grow their business. The NASDAQ Capital Market also provides a listing venue that promises to accommodate the different stages of corporate lives of the companies. All companies that are listed on NASDAQ Capital Market need to satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ securities in Rule 4300. The companies also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. 

ReelTime has worked diligently in conjunction with its advisors in order to be in a position to take this step and will continue to do so throughout the application, comments and approval process. ReelTime intends to work closely with NASDAQ to ensure strict adherence to all listing requirements. 

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "This is a very significant milestone for ReelTime and our investors. The process is not for the faint of heart.  It requires a significant increase in transparency, oversight, and compliance. That being said, we are confident that we will be able to meet all of the listing requirements to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market in a reasonable timeframe."

In other news:

ReelTimes VR capabilities which were showcased in Inc. Magazines' March 24th issue solves the monetization problem of high production cost in relationship to the size of the potential audience that has thwarted VR content creation. Using ReelTime process and Ubiquiview technology, content can be shot in VR yet made available to major networks and other flat content portals as well. By expanding the number of potential viewers from only those with a VR headset to nearly all widely used formats, traditional monetization via product placement, embedded advertising, pre, and post-roll sponsorships, etc. becomes possible.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReelTime Confirms Move to NASDAQ Listing Plans - New Symbol Approved by NASDAQ Expected to be Announced Next Week Seattle, WA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) confirmed that it plans to move to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The Company has completed all requirements to reserve a new symbol that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...