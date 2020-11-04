ReelTime Confirms Move to NASDAQ Listing Plans - New Symbol Approved by NASDAQ Expected to be Announced Next Week

ReelTime will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC:RLTR) throughout the process and up until the move to the NASDAQ Capital Market becomes effective.

Seattle, WA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) confirmed that it plans to move to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The Company has completed all requirements to reserve a new symbol that has been approved by NASDAQ and expects to announce the new NASDAQ ticker symbol that it will begin trading under once the process has been completed next week.

The NASDAQ Capital Market provides companies the required capital in order to grow their business. The NASDAQ Capital Market also provides a listing venue that promises to accommodate the different stages of corporate lives of the companies. All companies that are listed on NASDAQ Capital Market need to satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ securities in Rule 4300. The companies also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ.

ReelTime has worked diligently in conjunction with its advisors in order to be in a position to take this step and will continue to do so throughout the application, comments and approval process. ReelTime intends to work closely with NASDAQ to ensure strict adherence to all listing requirements.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "This is a very significant milestone for ReelTime and our investors. The process is not for the faint of heart. It requires a significant increase in transparency, oversight, and compliance. That being said, we are confident that we will be able to meet all of the listing requirements to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market in a reasonable timeframe."

In other news:

ReelTimes VR capabilities which were showcased in Inc. Magazines' March 24th issue solves the monetization problem of high production cost in relationship to the size of the potential audience that has thwarted VR content creation. Using ReelTime process and Ubiquiview technology, content can be shot in VR yet made available to major networks and other flat content portals as well. By expanding the number of potential viewers from only those with a VR headset to nearly all widely used formats, traditional monetization via product placement, embedded advertising, pre, and post-roll sponsorships, etc. becomes possible.