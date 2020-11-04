 

American Society of Hematology (ASH) Abstract Shows Initial Anti-Leukemic Activity of UCART22 in BALLI-01 Phase 1 Study in R/R Adult B-ALL

  • Cellectis’ Proprietary Program UCART22 was Safely Administered in BALLI-01 Phase 1 Study with No Dose-Limiting Toxicity or Evidence of Graft-Vs-Host Disease
  • 2 out of 3 Patients at DL1 Achieved CR/CRi and 1 out of 2 Patients at DL2 Achieved a Significant Reduction in Bone Marrow Blasts

  • Abstract Selected for Oral Presentation at ASH Based on Data Cutoff in July 2020 Represents Limited Data Set of 5 Evaluable Patients at DL1 and DL2 with FC Lymphodepletion Regimen

  • BALLI-01 Currently Enrolling at DL2 with Addition of Alemtuzumab to the FC Lymphodepletion Regimen; Next Data Update Expected in 2021

  • Additional ASH “Trials In Progress” Abstract For AMELI-01 Study with UCART123 In Adult Patients With R/R AML Selected for Poster Presentation

  • AMELI-01 Currently Enrolling Additional Cohorts with and without Addition of Alemtuzumab to the FC Lymphodepletion Regimen; DL1 and DL2 of UCART123 Cells with FC Lymphodepletion Regimen Have Cleared Safety Without Dose Limiting Toxicity

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced the release of two abstracts at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, one oral presentation of initial data for its BALLI-01 clinical trial and one Trials in Progress poster presentation of its AMELI-01 clinical trial. This will be the first publicly released data from Cellectis’ Phase 1 dose-escalation study of UCART22 product candidate in adult patients with Relapsed/Refractory CD22+ B-ALL.

“We are pleased with the encouraging preliminary results from patients administered UCART22 cells in our lower dose cohorts with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide lymphodepletion regimen, and are eagerly awaiting additional data from our currently enrolling cohorts that include alemtuzumab in the lymphodepletion regimen,” said Carrie Brownstein, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cellectis. “We strongly believe in the potential of our innovative product candidates and are looking forward to presenting more data in the near future.”

BALLI-01 investigating UCART22 product candidate in R/R B-ALL

BALLI-01 is a Phase 1 open-label dose-escalation study designed to assess the safety, the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), and preliminary anti-leukemia activity of UCART22 in patients with R/R B-ALL. Additional endpoints include characterization of the expansion, trafficking, and persistence of UCART22 cells.

