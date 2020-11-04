Mustang Bio Announces MB-106 Data Selected for Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that interim Phase 1/2 data on MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”), have been selected for a poster presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from December 5 – 8, 2020. MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”).



In the abstract posted today on the ASH website, Fred Hutch reported on four patients treated following a major revision in the cell manufacturing process. Complete remissions were observed in two follicular lymphoma patients (one each at dose levels 1 and 2), as well as a partial remission in a mantle cell lymphoma patient at dose level 2 and progressive disease in a follicular lymphoma patient at dose level 1. Dose level 1 was 3.3 x 105 CAR-T cells/kg and dose level 2 was 1 x 106 CAR-T cells/kg. As previously disclosed, no responses were seen in the 7 patients treated prior to cell process revision. Among the 11 total patients reported in the abstract, there was one occurrence of cytokine release syndrome (grade 3 – unexplained alkaline phosphatase elevation in the setting of fever in a patient treated prior to cell process revision) and no occurrences of immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (any grade). No dose-limiting toxicity was observed.

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “We are pleased that Fred Hutch will present interim data at ASH from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of MB-106, and at that time we expect to disclose data on at least eight total patients treated since the major cell process revision. In February 2020, we reported that the first patient treated in the trial with the revised MB-106 manufacturing process achieved a complete response at the lowest starting dose. The additional data disclosed today further indicate that MB-106 has an extremely favorable safety profile with evidence of promising clinical activity, even at low dose levels. We look forward to continuing progress on this CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy program for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas.”