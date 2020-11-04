Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Adds Joshua Holmes, Managing Partner of Lightspeed Hosting, LLC to the Advisory Board

In 2018 LightSpeed Hosting expanded to open their 4MW high density facility in Valley City, Ohio and their Medina, Ohio location was the first datacenter in the region with just under 1MW of power to integrate biometric security. Lightspeed Hosting offers cloud servers, fiber internet access, virtual desktop and colocation services with superior network hardware and redundancy for clients.

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company announces that they have added Joshua Holmes to the Company’s advisory board. In addition to being a managing partner of Lightspeed Hosting, LLC Joshua is also the CEO of Ethode Web & Mobile Development, that has been in business since 2003.

Joshua has extensive experience with liquid immersion cooling and high-density solutions that align with our goals and validate the major role this technology will play in the future of datacenters. With more than 20 years of experience building, managing and maintaining websites, datacenters and software properties for clients, Joshua will provide support for the strategic expansion of EDSI’s Edge Performance Platform (EPP). “Joshua brings a long track record of success in building, managing, servicing datacenters and clients,” explains CEO Delray Wannemacher. “I believe Joshua will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand into new revenue streams. His track record of already building those systems from the ground up will help us tremendously.”

As Lightspeed Hosting continues to expand their footprint, EDSI will continue to support Lightspeed’s need for liquid immersion solutions. Together Lightspeed Hosting and EDSI intends to expand the sales and marketing efforts for its virtual desktop and colocation services in the latter part of the 4th quarter, 2020. The two companies announced a joint effort to develop, market and sell hybrid air and immersion cooled datacenters on October 30, 2020.

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI's proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge datacenters where they are needed most. EDSI's datacenters provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. We serve more computing power to key industries including, fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, and autonomous vehicles.