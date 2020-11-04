Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2020

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for 9 months of 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for 9 months of 2020 – EUR 38.2 million (9 months of 2019 – EUR 38.7 million);

• Profit before tax for 9 months of 2020 – EUR 10.8 million (9 months of 2019 – EUR 9.3 million);

• Net profit for 9 months of 2020 – EUR 13.5 million (9 months of 2019 – EUR 7.8 million).