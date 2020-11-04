DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA sells its barn equipment and milk cooling technology businesses to Mutares SE & Co KGaA
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal
GEA sells its barn equipment and milk cooling technology businesses to Mutares SE & Co KGaA
"We are pleased that Mutares SE & Co. KGaA will become the new owner of both companies, as Mutares is in a position to develop each company's business potential to the best possible extent," commented Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG.
The sale will allow GEA's Farm Technologies division to focus on: automation and digitalization of milking installations and processes, smart solutions for herd management and on products that ensure milk quality, guarantee facility hygiene and improve cow health. Likewise, the division will continue to offer a wide range of manure handling products and systems, particularly for the North American market. GEA will retain access to the product portfolio of both divested companies to continue serving individual customer needs.
