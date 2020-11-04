 

Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 15:53  |  68   |   |   

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, today announced it has received the required clearance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its two electric vehicle (EV) models – the K23 and K27 – via Certificates of Conformity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005412/en/

Kandi America's electric vehicles can officially enter the U.S. market after receiving Certificates of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (Photo: Business Wire).

Kandi America's electric vehicles can officially enter the U.S. market after receiving Certificates of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (Photo: Business Wire).

“What a milestone for Kandi. By way of this final certification requirement, we can officially bring to market America’s most affordable electric vehicles,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “We are in the process of finalizing our fulfillment plans and look forward to seeing our EVs on U.S. roads very soon.”

Kandi America first announced its two vehicle models in July 2020 with the mission of making EVs accessible to all. The K27, Kandi’s smaller model, has an MSRP of $17,499. With federal tax incentives, eligible buyers can pre-order the K27 today for just $9,999.

This EPA approval also unlocks incentives from many states. Different states offer different tax incentives to EV buyers. For example, buyers in Colorado receive an additional $4,000 in state tax credit for purchasing an EV, bringing the price of the K27 down to $5,999.

Pricing for Kandi’s SUV-style EV, the K23, begins at $27,499. Factoring in federal tax incentives lowers the price to $19,999. Additional state tax credits can be applied to reduce the price to as low as $15,999.

To learn more about state tax incentives available to EV buyers, visit the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuel Data Center.

For more information about America’s most affordable EVs and to place a pre-order with a $100 fully refundable deposit, visit KandiAmerica.com.

Prospective dealers looking to gain additional information on how to become a Kandi America partner, including a pricing sheet which details manufacturer incentives, can visit dealer.kandiamerica.com.  

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), doing business under the name “Kandi America.” Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale of off-road vehicle products and distribution of electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. Kandi Technologies acquired SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. For more information, visit KandiAmerica.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Kandi Technologies Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, today announced it has received the required clearance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Oncodesign Announces Drug Discovery Cooperation With ViraTherapeutics, a Boehringer Ingelheim ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Kandi America's Model K27 Cleared for California Roads
02.11.20
Kandi Starts Process to List Battery Swap Subsidiary on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Board
30.10.20
Kandi Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on November 9, 2020
26.10.20
Kandi Announces Establishment of Rideshare Company
22.10.20
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service Company
14.10.20
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer Partnerships

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
595
Kann Kandi Technologies zum Tenbagger werden?