 

Novavax and Commonwealth of Australia Announce Agreement in Principle for Acquisition of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 15:52  |  90   |   |   

Heads of Terms signed to acquire 40 million doses of NVX-CoV2373

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the signing of a non-binding Heads of Terms document with the Australian Government to supply 40 million doses of the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, for the Australian community.

“This arrangement with the Australian Government reflects the importance of the ongoing clinical development of NVX-CoV2373, and will ensure that the citizens of Australia will have access to its supply,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “We are pleased with the progress of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, and are pressing forward to deliver efficacy data for NVX-CoV2373, with interim data in this event-driven trial expected as soon as early first quarter 2021.”

The Heads of Terms provides for the delivery of NVX-CoV2373 to Australia starting as early as the first half of 2021, subject to the successful completion of Phase 3 clinical development and approval of the vaccine by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The vaccine regimen is expected to require two doses per individual, administered 21 days apart.

To date, Novavax has established various agreements for the supply of NVX-CoV2373 directly to the United States and the United Kingdom, Canada and now Australia, and through partnerships, supply to Japan, South Korea and India.

Australia’s clinical trial contribution

Australia has played a pivotal role in the clinical development program for NVX-CoV2373. Australian clinical researchers led the global Phase 1 clinical trial in August. This trial involved 131 Australians across two trial sites (Melbourne and Brisbane). In addition, approximately 690 Australians have participated in the Phase 2 arm of the clinical trial, which has been conducted across up to 40 sites in Australia and the U.S.

The planned global Phase 3 clinical programs evaluating NVX-CoV2373 will assess immunity, safety and COVID-19 disease prevention. The trials seek to recruit members of the community most vulnerable to COVID-19 – the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions as well as diverse racial and ethnic representation.

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and cannot replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated induction of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. In the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the UK and two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia. Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $388 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novavax and Commonwealth of Australia Announce Agreement in Principle for Acquisition of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Heads of Terms signed to acquire 40 million doses of NVX-CoV2373GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...