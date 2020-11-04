 

PRGX Addresses the Evolution of Data Privacy & Security Across Source-to-Pay

Webinar explores the role of data security and privacy in the source-to-pay process and key factors to consider during a recovery audit

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “Evolution of Data Privacy & Security across Source-to-Pay,” is now available here.

The rapid transition to remote working environments has created new opportunities for hackers and other bad actors to access and infiltrate companies’ private networks. Even as companies navigate the financial and operational challenges of this year, they must also ensure robust, consistent security and cybersecurity protocols are in place.

In its latest webinar, PRGX addresses how companies can better protect their data privacy and security throughout the source-to-pay cycle. The webinar also outlines local and international laws impacting recovery audit vendors and the security measures PRGX has adopted as it shifts towards a preventative, real-time audit approach.

“As we move towards the adoption of real-time recovery audits that identify errors as they occur, cybersecurity measures will be critical to safeguarding valuable internal data and information,” said Wes Markeles, Senior Director, Security & Architect for PRGX. “Cybersecurity and data privacy are particularly important for companies operating on a global scale. These changes are largely why PRGX pursued and achieved ISO 27001 certification for its offices and sites around the globe.”  

The webinar, which was hosted on Oct. 8, 2020, is available here: https://www.prgx.com/resources/evolution-of-data-privacy-security-acro ....

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

