DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
New CEO appointed
Munich, 4 November 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG decided today to appoint Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik as member of the Executive Board and chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with effect as of January 1, 2021.
Contact Press: Contact Investor Relations:
Alexandra Bufe Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547 1402 Phone: +49 89 3547 182310
Mobile: +49 170 704 3786 Mobile: +49 175 528 1320
Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|info@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1145533
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1145533 04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Sell'
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare