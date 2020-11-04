 

DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed

Munich, 4 November 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG decided today to appoint Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik as member of the Executive Board and chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with effect as of January 1, 2021.

Contact Press: Contact Investor Relations:
Alexandra Bufe Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3547 1402 Phone: +49 89 3547 182310
Mobile: +49 170 704 3786 Mobile: +49 175 528 1320
Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com

 

Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
