Kymera Therapeutics to Present Data on Novel IRAKIMiD and STAT3 Protein Degraders at Virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader therapeutics, today announced the company will present new preclinical data for its IRAKIMiD and STAT3 degrader programs at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place virtually from Dec. 5-8, 2020.



“We are excited to share for the first time preclinical data of our IRAKIMiD development candidate KT-413 (formerly KTX-120) as well as an expanded preclinical investigation of our STAT3 degrader program which have allowed us to uncover important insights into their therapeutic potential across a variety of hematologic cancers," said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. "The results also establish the potential for intermittent dosing schedules for both programs as we guide their advancement into the clinic next year."