 

DGAP-News Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.11.2020, 16:06  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG

04.11.2020 / 16:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Munich, November 4, 2020

Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG

München, November 4, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG today unanimously appointed Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik (56) as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG for a period of three years from January 1, 2021.
The Supervisory Board also decided to extend the appointment of Dr. Jürgen Wilder, member of the Executive Board and responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division, by five years, thus setting the course for long-term and future-oriented alignment of this division.

"I am delighted that in Dr. Mrosik we have gained a highly experienced manager who has extensive expertise in the management of complex corporate units at Siemens", says Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG. "In addition to his experience in strategic and operational management, Dr. Mrosik has a distinct expertise especially in the areas of automation and digitization. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Dr. Mrosik, together with the successful Knorr-Bremse Executive Board team, will lead the company into the future."

Dr. Mrosik was most recently Chief Operating Officer of the Digital Industries (DI) division of Siemens AG with global sales of around EUR 16 billion and 76,000 employees. Dr. Mrosik studied at the RWTH Aachen University and holds a degree in electrical engineering. He received his doctorate in engineering from the same university.

"I am very much looking forward to the new tasks at Knorr-Bremse. It is a great company with high strategic potential, both in rail and commercial vehicles. We have the best prerequisites to expand our market position globally. With my special experience I will drive forward the digitalization in particular", says Dr. Mrosik.

Seite 1 von 3
Knorr-Bremse Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Sell'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG 04.11.2020 / 16:06 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: mic AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag zum vollständigen Erwerb der Pyramid Computer GmbH zur ...
DGAP-News: mic AG richtet sich neu aus und übernimmt die Pyramid Computer GmbH, einen der weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis nach den ersten neun Monaten 2020 deutlich über ...
Aspire CCS tech analysts rate SMASHDOC's collaborative word processing as unique in the world
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der Knorr-Bremse AG (deutsch)
16:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der Knorr-Bremse AG
16:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Neuer Vorsitzender des Vorstands bestellt (deutsch)
16:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed
16:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Neuer Vorsitzender des Vorstands bestellt
30.10.20
BERENBERG belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Hold'
29.10.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Sell'(1) 
28.10.20
Knorr-Bremse baut neues Werk in China
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse baut sein Investment bei Rail Vision aus: Kapitalerhöhung an Start-up für Objekterkennung und klassifizierung (deutsch)
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Knorr-Bremse expands its stake in Rail Vision: Capital increase in start-up for obstacle detection and classification

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
2
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Sell'
21.07.20
12
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Ziel für Knorr-Bremse - 'Sell'