DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG 04.11.2020 / 16:06

München, November 4, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG today unanimously appointed Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik (56) as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG for a period of three years from January 1, 2021.

The Supervisory Board also decided to extend the appointment of Dr. Jürgen Wilder, member of the Executive Board and responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division, by five years, thus setting the course for long-term and future-oriented alignment of this division.

"I am delighted that in Dr. Mrosik we have gained a highly experienced manager who has extensive expertise in the management of complex corporate units at Siemens", says Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG. "In addition to his experience in strategic and operational management, Dr. Mrosik has a distinct expertise especially in the areas of automation and digitization. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Dr. Mrosik, together with the successful Knorr-Bremse Executive Board team, will lead the company into the future."

Dr. Mrosik was most recently Chief Operating Officer of the Digital Industries (DI) division of Siemens AG with global sales of around EUR 16 billion and 76,000 employees. Dr. Mrosik studied at the RWTH Aachen University and holds a degree in electrical engineering. He received his doctorate in engineering from the same university.

"I am very much looking forward to the new tasks at Knorr-Bremse. It is a great company with high strategic potential, both in rail and commercial vehicles. We have the best prerequisites to expand our market position globally. With my special experience I will drive forward the digitalization in particular", says Dr. Mrosik.