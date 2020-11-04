 

Syros to Present New Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of SY-1425 in Oral Presentations at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present new clinical data from its fully enrolled, ongoing Phase 2 trial of SY-1425, its first-in-class oral selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually December 5-8, 2020. The oral presentations will include data on SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine from a cohort of RARA-positive patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and mature data on the combination in newly diagnosed unfit AML patients who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy.

In a separate poster presentation, Syros will present new data showing that the majority of RARA-positive patients have a disease phenotype associated with resistance to upfront treatment with venetoclax, further underscoring the potential of SY-1425 in combination to address an ongoing unmet need in newly diagnosed unfit AML patients.

The abstracts are now available online on the ASH conference website at http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/.

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: SY-1425, a Potent and Selective RARα Agonist, in Combination with Azacitidine Demonstrates a High Complete Response Rate and a Rapid Onset of Response in RARA-Positive Newly Diagnosed Unfit Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT
Presentation Time: 12:45 p.m. ET/9:45 a.m. PT
Session Title: Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Novel promising therapies for relapsed/refractory AML
Presenter: Stéphane de Botton, M.D., Institut Gustave Roussy
Abstract Number: 134600

Presentation Title: Initial Results from a Biomarker-Directed Phase 2 Trial of SY-1425, a Potent and Selective RARα Agonist, in Combination with Azacitidine in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT
Presentation Time: 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT
Session Title: Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Novel promising therapies for relapsed/refractory AML
Presenter: Eytan M. Stein, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Abstract Number: 134602

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Selection of RARA-Positive Newly Diagnosed Unfit AML Patients with Elevated RARA Gene Expression Enriches for Features Associated with Primary Resistance to Venetoclax and Clinical Response to SY‑1425, a Potent and Selective RARα Agonist, Plus Azacitidine
Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET/7 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT
Session Title: Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III
Presenter: Graeme Hodgson, Ph.D., Syros
Abstract Number: 137323

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust pipeline, including SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2 trial in a genomically defined subset of acute myeloid leukemia patients, and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1 trial in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

