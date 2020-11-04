 

Xencor to Present Data from Phase 1 Study of Vibecotamab in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 16:15  |  34   |   |   

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of vibecotamab (XmAb14045), a CD123 x CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be presented in an oral session at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

"Data from the Phase 1 study of vibecotamab suggest that patients with AML having low baseline disease burden and specific T-cell signatures may be more likely to respond to treatment with vibecotamab. The primary toxicity, CRS, is generally mild-to-moderate in severity when observed and is manageable," said Allen Yang, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president and chief medical offer at Xencor. "We continue to optimize dosing regimen in this study, and along with our partner Novartis, we are planning our next clinical trials to develop vibecotamab in patients, for whom an intermittently dosed, CD123-targeting antibody could be a needed therapeutic option."

Key Highlights from the Abstract

The accepted abstract is available on the ASH conference website.

  • At data cut off for submitting the abstract, 104 patients with AML, one patient with B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and one patient with chronic myeloid leukemia had received vibecotamab. Patients had a median age of 63 years and were heavily pretreated, having a median of three prior therapies, and 30% (n=32/106) had undergone prior allogeneic stem cell transplantation.
  • Patients received doses of vibecotamab ranging from 0.003 mcg/kg to 12 mcg/kg. The recommended initial priming dose was determined to be 0.75 mcg/kg. A maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached.
  • Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was the most common toxicity occurring in 58% of patients (n=62), and 8% of patients (n=9) experienced CRS at Grade 3 or higher. The majority of CRS was observed on the first dose and was generally manageable with premedication. Additional adverse events consistent with CRS but not reported as such, including chills, fever, tachycardia and hypotension, were reported in an additional 24% of patients. No myelosuppression requiring dose modification or evidence of tumor lysis syndrome was observed.
  • At dose levels of at least 0.75 mcg/kg (n=51), two patients achieved complete remission (CR), three patients achieved a CR with incomplete hematologic recovery, and two patients or morphologic leukemia-free state (ORR=14%).
  • Patients with responses were characterized by lower disease burden and specific T-cell subtypes.

Presentation Details

Seite 1 von 3
Xencor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xencor to Present Data from Phase 1 Study of Vibecotamab in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Oncodesign Announces Drug Discovery Cooperation With ViraTherapeutics, a Boehringer Ingelheim ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Xencor to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on November 5, 2020
14.10.20
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC Annual Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
267
Antikörper-Optimierung durch Xencor