Xencor to Present Data from Phase 1 Study of Vibecotamab in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of vibecotamab (XmAb14045), a CD123 x CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be presented in an oral session at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

"Data from the Phase 1 study of vibecotamab suggest that patients with AML having low baseline disease burden and specific T-cell signatures may be more likely to respond to treatment with vibecotamab. The primary toxicity, CRS, is generally mild-to-moderate in severity when observed and is manageable," said Allen Yang, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president and chief medical offer at Xencor. "We continue to optimize dosing regimen in this study, and along with our partner Novartis, we are planning our next clinical trials to develop vibecotamab in patients, for whom an intermittently dosed, CD123-targeting antibody could be a needed therapeutic option."