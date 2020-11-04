LITGRID results for the nine months of 2020

The Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid has received more revenue and generated more net profit, improved the quality of services and, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, has effectively implemented strategic projects during the three quarters of this year.

"The key indicators of system reliability are not only in line with the objectives set but are also better than last year. Our customers can connect to the network much faster: we have shortened the connection time from 30 to 22 months, with the possibility to do everything even faster if it is undertaken by the customer himself. Strategic projects - in particular, synchronization with the continental European networks - are moving forward with confidence, despite changing work environment and other challenges, presented by pandemic. Currently, the third project of 14 synchronization projects approved by the Government is being completed, namely the reconstruction of the Lithuanian Power Plant-Vilnius line. In total, more than a quarter of all synchronization work is done", says Vidmantas Grušas, Litgrid Interim CEO.

During the third quarter Litgrid has successfully performed a partial test run of the isolated Lithuanian electricity system. In October, the European Commission announced a record funding for the second phase of synchronization, allocating a total of 720 million euros to the three Baltic countries and Poland.

Transmission system operated reliably

The reliability of the system is measured by Litgrid in accordance with international practice by two main indicators - the average interruption time (AIT) and the amount of energy not supplied (ENS). In the first nine months of this year, both of these indicators were better, i.e., smaller than last year.

The AIT amounted to 0.155 minutes, compared to 1.120 minutes last year, and the ENS amounted to 4.818 MWh this year, compared to 32.033 MWh last year. The company's objectives for 2020 stipulate that the AIT may not exceed 0.29 minutes and the ENS 6.300 MWh.

Nine-month overall availability of NordBalt and LitPol Link interconnectors with Sweden and Poland in 2020 was 96.61% and 97.51%, respectively. During the same period last year, NordBalt's overall availability was 96.83% and LitPol Link's (excluding disconnections due to scheduled work) 99.99%.