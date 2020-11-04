 

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-11-06

Transaction type: SEK Credit
Tender date: 2020-11-06
Time for submission of bids: 10.30-11.00 (CEST)
Payment date: 2020-11-10
Final repayment date 2024-11-11
Offered volume: 50 billion SEK
Minimum bid amount: 10 million SEK
Maximum bid amount: 12.5 billion SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:        1
Interest rate: 0.00 %
Additional interest rate: 0.10 per cent

﻿ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 11.00
ON NOVEMBER 06 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION ON E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se 

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se




