 

G4S plc Notification of Major Shareholding

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: G4S PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 03/11/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 04/11/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.14% 1.16% 5.30% 1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62
  		64,295,429
  		4.14%

 
  		   
 

  		 
 
  		 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 64,295,429 4.14%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Securities Lending     1,511,761 0.09%
 
  		   
 
 
 
  		   
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 1,511,761 0.09%
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD  
  		Cash 16,555,200 1.06%
       
  		 
         
 
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 16,555,200 1.06%
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
See Attachment      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 

 


Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 4 November, 2020


 

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Fund Advisors      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited      
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
Trident Merger, LLC      
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
       

 


