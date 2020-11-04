 

Gamida Cell Announces Data to Be Presented at 62nd ASH Annual Virtual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that updated data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of GDA-201, an investigational, natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020. NK cell immunotherapies are thought to offer tremendous potential for transforming the care of hematologic malignancies. Gamida Cell is pioneering a novel approach that harnesses the power of its cell expansion technology, which uniquely improves antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and tumor targeting of NK cells.

Additionally, new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of omidubicel in patients with severe aplastic anemia will be shared in a poster presentation during the meeting. Omidubicel is an investigational advanced cell therapy in development as a potential life-saving treatment option for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Omidubicel is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in patients with hematologic malignancies. Earlier this year, Gamida Cell reported that its Phase 3 study of omidubicel met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant reduction in time to neutrophil engraftment, a key milestone in recovery from a stem cell transplant. Last month, Gamida Cell also reported that all three secondary endpoints for the study demonstrated statistical significance. The secondary endpoints in the study include outcomes for: platelet engraftment, infections and hospitalizations.

Details about the ASH presentations are as follows:

Title: Results of a Phase 1 Trial of GDA-201, Nicotinamide-Expanded Allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) Cells in Patients with Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and Multiple Myeloma
Abstract Number: 63
Lead Author: Veronika Bachanova, M.D., Ph.D., Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT (session time) and 7:30 a.m. PT (presentation)

Title: Rapid Engraftment, Immune Recovery, and Resolution of Transfusion Dependence in Treatment-Refractory Severe Aplastic Anemia Following Transplantation with Ex Vivo Expanded Umbilical Cord Blood (Omidubicel)

