Gamida Cell Announces Data to Be Presented at 62nd ASH Annual Virtual Meeting

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that updated data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of GDA-201, an investigational, natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020. NK cell immunotherapies are thought to offer tremendous potential for transforming the care of hematologic malignancies. Gamida Cell is pioneering a novel approach that harnesses the power of its cell expansion technology, which uniquely improves antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and tumor targeting of NK cells.

Additionally, new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of omidubicel in patients with severe aplastic anemia will be shared in a poster presentation during the meeting. Omidubicel is an investigational advanced cell therapy in development as a potential life-saving treatment option for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant.