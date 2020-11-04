Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Present Data from its Fanconi Anemia, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Programs at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces presentations at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8, 2020. There will be two oral presentations highlighting clinical data from the Fanconi Anemia (FA) and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) programs as well as a poster presentation highlighting preliminary clinical data from the Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) program. All three programs utilize Rocket's "Process B" manufacturing platform.

Oral Presentations

Title: Gene Therapy for Fanconi Anemia, Complementation Group A: Updated Results from Ongoing Global Clinical Studies of RP-L102

Session Title: Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer I

Presenter: Agnieszka Czechowicz, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Stem Cell Transplantation, Stanford University School of Medicine

Session Date: Monday, December 7, 2020

Session Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Presentation Time: 12:15 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Title: Phase 1/2 Study of Lentiviral-Mediated Ex-Vivo Gene Therapy for Pediatric Patients with Severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I): Results from Phase 1

Session Title: Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer I

Presenter: Donald Kohn, M.D., Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology), Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, and member of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at the University of California, Los Angeles

Session Date: Monday, December 7, 2020

Session Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Poster Presentation

Title: Lentiviral Mediated Gene Therapy for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: A Global Phase 1 Study for Adult and Pediatric Patients

Session Title: Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer: Poster II

Presenter: José Luis López Lorenzo, M.D., Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Madrid, Spain

Session Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Session Time: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

About Fanconi Anemia

Fanconi Anemia (FA) is a rare pediatric disease characterized by bone marrow failure, malformations and cancer predisposition. The primary cause of death among patients with FA is bone marrow failure, which typically occurs during the first decade of life. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), when available, corrects the hematologic component of FA, but requires myeloablative conditioning. Graft-versus-host disease, a known complication of allogeneic HSCT, is associated with an increased risk of solid tumors, mainly squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck region. Approximately 60-70% of patients with FA have a Fanconi Anemia complementation group A (FANCA) gene mutation, which encodes for a protein essential for DNA repair. Mutation in the FANCA gene leads to chromosomal breakage and increased sensitivity to oxidative and environmental stress. Increased sensitivity to DNA-alkylating agents such as mitomycin-C (MMC) or diepoxybutane (DEB) is a ‘gold standard’ test for FA diagnosis. Somatic mosaicism occurs when there is a spontaneous correction of the mutated gene that can lead to stabilization or correction of a FA patient’s blood counts in the absence of any administered therapy. Somatic mosaicism, often referred to as ‘natural gene therapy’ provides a strong rationale for the development of FA gene therapy because of the selective growth advantage of gene-corrected hematopoietic stem cells over FA cells.