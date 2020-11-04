Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Announce Termination of Negotiations

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) (“Andina”) and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited (“EMMAC”) announce that they have today mutually terminated negotiations regarding the proposed business combination between the parties, pursuant to which EMMAC was expected to become a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ Stock Market.



Andina and EMMAC previously announced that they had signed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) relating to the proposed business combination on July 22, 2020. The completion of the business combination was subject to, amongst other matters, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement for the business combination, and despite significant efforts by all parties involved and progress towards the completion, particularly against the challenging global economic conditions, it was not possible to finalize the negotiations to the satisfaction of both parties.