uniQure Announces Clinical Data Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that four data presentations, including one oral presentation and three poster presentations, will be delivered at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held December 5-8 as a virtual event.

“We expect to have a strong presence at the virtual ASH annual meeting next month, and look forward to having long-term follow-up data presented from our hemophilia B gene therapy studies, including two years of follow-up on the Phase IIb clinical trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) and up to five years of follow-up from the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-060,” stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure. “We also remain on track to announce top-line data from the pivotal HOPE-B study of etranacogene dezaparvovec before the end of this year, either at ASH or through a company presentation.”