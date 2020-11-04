uniQure Announces Clinical Data Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that four data presentations, including one oral presentation and three poster presentations, will be delivered at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held December 5-8 as a virtual event.
“We expect to have a strong presence at the virtual ASH annual meeting next month, and look forward to having long-term follow-up data presented from our hemophilia B gene therapy studies, including two years of follow-up on the Phase IIb clinical trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) and up to five years of follow-up from the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-060,” stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure. “We also remain on track to announce top-line data from the pivotal HOPE-B study of etranacogene dezaparvovec before the end of this year, either at ASH or through a company presentation.”
Oral Presentation
|Title:
|Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant), an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Two Year Data from a Phase 2b Trial
|Presenter:
|Annette von Drygalski, M.D., PharmD
|Session Name:
|801. Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer I
|Date:
|Monday, December 7, 2020
|Presentation Time:
|2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT)
Poster Presentations
|Title:
|AMT-060 Gene Therapy in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Confirm Stable FIX Expression and Durable Reductions in Bleeding and Factor IX Consumption for up to 5 Years
|Session Name:
|801. Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer: Poster III
|Date:
|Monday, December 7, 2020
|Presentation Time:
|10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT)
|Title:
|A Single Administration of AAV5-hFIX in Newborn, Juvenile and Adult Mice Leads to Stable hFIX Expression up to 18 Months after Dosing
|Session Name:
|801. Gene Editing, Therapy and Transfer: Poster II
|Date:
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|Presentation Time:
|10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT)
|Title:
|Examining the Hemophilia Disability Paradox
|Session Name:
|904. Outcomes Research—Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster II
|Date:
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|Presentation Time:
|10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT)
The conference abstracts were made available today and can be accessed through this link: ASH abstracts.
