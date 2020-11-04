Conduent's contactless system will make it easier, faster, safer and more accessible for Adelaide tram users

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

ATLAS Open Media modernizes a transit network's fare collection by enabling avariety of transit ticketing payment methods, including EMV contactless cards,digital bank wallets, NFC and QR code. Given recent health concerns associatedwith COVID-19, contactless fare collection systems have become a beneficial toolthat transportation operators can use to help maintain a safe environment fortheir passengers."Enabling contactless payment on trams is the first phase of modernizing farecollection across the Adelaide Metro network," said Anne Alford, ExecutiveDirector, SAPTA. "By leveraging this technology, Adelaide will have easier,faster, safer and more accessible public transport. Implementation of the pilotwas seamless with Adelaide Metro able to utilize its existing partnership withConduent Transportation to employ its expertise and technology."This is the latest collaboration between Conduent Transportation and the SouthAustralian Government. For more than 25 years, Conduent has delivered ticketingand fleet management systems, including terminals and on-site support."We're excited to work with the South Australian Government on the modernizationof their ticketing system," said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, PublicTransit at Conduent Transportation. "We are seeing transit networks all aroundthe world employing technology to advance and improve their fare collectionwhile enhancing the transit experience for the users."Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit