Conduent's contactless system will make it easier, faster, safer and more accessible for Adelaide tram users
Guilherand-Granges, France and Florham Park, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Conduent
Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company
Conduent Incorporated (https://www.conduent.com/) (Nasdaq: CNDT), today
announced that it has installed a new contactless open payment system on the
Adelaide tram system overseen by the South Australian Public Transport Authority
(SAPTA). This six-month pilot program started on September 20th. Adelaide
travelers can now use their Visa, MasterCard and NFC-enabled smart devices to
pay for their fares on the 24 trams throughout the city. Adelaide is the fifth
largest city in Australia, with a population of approximately 1.4 million.
Leveraging Conduent's ATLAS® system, which is already used by the Adelaide
transit authority, the company has deployed its ATLAS Open Media Pay As You Go
module and validators on the vehicles for onboard fare payment. During the
pilot, Conduent's new system will operate alongside the metroCARD validating
system on Adelaide trams.
ATLAS Open Media modernizes a transit network's fare collection by enabling a
variety of transit ticketing payment methods, including EMV contactless cards,
digital bank wallets, NFC and QR code. Given recent health concerns associated
with COVID-19, contactless fare collection systems have become a beneficial tool
that transportation operators can use to help maintain a safe environment for
their passengers.
"Enabling contactless payment on trams is the first phase of modernizing fare
collection across the Adelaide Metro network," said Anne Alford, Executive
Director, SAPTA. "By leveraging this technology, Adelaide will have easier,
faster, safer and more accessible public transport. Implementation of the pilot
was seamless with Adelaide Metro able to utilize its existing partnership with
Conduent Transportation to employ its expertise and technology."
This is the latest collaboration between Conduent Transportation and the South
Australian Government. For more than 25 years, Conduent has delivered ticketing
and fleet management systems, including terminals and on-site support.
"We're excited to work with the South Australian Government on the modernization
of their ticketing system," said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public
Transit at Conduent Transportation. "We are seeing transit networks all around
the world employing technology to advance and improve their fare collection
while enhancing the transit experience for the users."
Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit
Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit
