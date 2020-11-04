ADC Therapeutics Announces Eight Presentations on Data from its Next-Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that eight abstracts have been selected for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020. Presentations will feature data on three of the Company’s pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based ADCs – loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca), camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) and ADCT-602.

“The breadth of data that will be presented at the ASH Annual Meeting reflects the potential of our product candidates and speaks to our leadership in the development of next-generation ADCs to improve outcomes for patients with blood cancers,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “Notably, we look forward to sharing subgroup data from the Lonca LOTIS 2 pivotal trial in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, interim results from our LOTIS 3 trial evaluating Lonca in combination with ibrutinib in patients with advanced diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or mantle cell lymphoma, as well as preliminary results from our pivotal Phase 2 trial of Cami in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.”

Lonca Presentations

Efficacy and Safety of Loncastuximab Tesirine (ADCT-402) in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract: 1183

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster I

Presenter: Paolo F. Caimi, MD, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University

Characteristics and Treatment Patterns of Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Who Received ≥3 Lines of Therapies

Abstract: 1651

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST

Session: 905. Outcomes Research—Malignant Conditions (Lymphoid Disease): Poster I

Presenter: Jipan Xie, MD, PhD, Analysis Group, Inc.

Interim Results of Loncastuximab Tesirine Combined with Ibrutinib in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma or Mantle Cell Lymphoma (LOTIS-3)

Abstract: 2099

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster II