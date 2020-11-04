Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global Smart-Home-as-a-Service market, Frost & Sullivan is delighted to recognize Plume with the 2020 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Its Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform reliably, flexibly, and cost-effectively supports Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with intelligent data-driven tools to ensure a positive in-home experience for customers and significantly lowers their operational costs. Through 2020, Plume has scaled rapidly, and is currently activating more than 850,000 households on average per month.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient must have shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

"The speed at which ISPs have adopted Plume's CEM platform was one of the major factors in making this award," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "There are a number of unique elements that differentiate Plume from its competitors and provide ISPs with the tools and insights necessary to derive significant operational benefits––from leveraging customer data to empower service providers at every departmental level, to providing the capability to upgrade and rapidly deploy new services from a common platform. Plume's AI-driven CEM Platform increases ISPs' time-to-market advantages through its high-performance cloud-based delivery model, reducing the release time significantly when compared to the traditional network-wide firmware upgrade approach."