 

Sanderson Farms to Participate in Stephens Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 17:00  |  35   |   |   

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference to be held November 16-20, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this forum will be held in a virtual format only.

The investor presentation by Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, treasurer, chief financial officer and chief legal officer, will begin at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Sanderson Farms Issues Statement
22.10.20
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Extends Stock Repurchase Plan
12.10.20
Sanderson Farms to Host Virtual Investor Conference