Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

“These data demonstrate the progress of our clinical and preclinical pipeline to expand patient eligibility to safely and effectively benefit from a potentially curative stem cell transplant,” said John Davis Jr., M.D., M.P.H., M.S., Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer, Magenta Therapeutics. “Our ASH presentations give insight into the significant impact our mobilization and conditioning programs stand to make for a broad range of patient populations. We look forward to advancing this pipeline further in 2021, with several anticipated data milestones ahead.”

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced that data across the portfolio will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, to be held December 5-8, 2020.

Oral Presentation Showcasing Clinical Data of MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Program:

Magenta is developing MGTA-145 to be the first-line therapy for same-day mobilization and collection of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for transplant, to enable successful rebuilding of the blood and immune system. MGTA-145 has the potential to be used across a broad range of diseases, including genetic diseases, such as sickle cell disease, as well as blood cancers, and autoimmune diseases.

All primary and secondary endpoints were met in the MGTA-145 Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers completed earlier this year. By the end of 2020, Magenta intends to initiate multiple Phase 2 clinical trials of MGTA-145. These trials, including both allogeneic and autologous transplant settings across multiple diseases, are intended to evaluate mobilization and collection of functional hematopoietic stem cells and engraftment of these cells in patients after transplant.

Title: MGTA-145, in Combination with Plerixafor in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial, Mobilizes Large Numbers of Human Hematopoietic Stem Cells and a Graft with Immunosuppressive Effects for Allogeneic Transplant (Oral Abstract #184)

Presenting Author: Steven M. Devine, MD, Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research, National Marrow Donor Program / Be The Match

Date and Time of Oral Presentation: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 12:15pm PT

These clinical data provide further confirmation that MGTA-145, in combination with plerixafor, provides a rapid and reliable method to obtain large numbers of functional hematopoietic stem cells for both autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplantation with preclinical data demonstrating enhanced engraftment and reduced Graft-versus-Host disease (GvHD).